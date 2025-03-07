'In the Lost Lands' shows George R.R. Martin's fantastical future

[Source: Reuters]

English director Paul W.S. Anderson believes that fans of writer George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” will have their hunger for more fantasy stories satisfied with the film “In the Lost Lands.”

“In the Lost Lands,” which arrives in theaters on Friday and is distributed by Vertical, is a movie based on a dark fantasy short story of the same name by Martin.

“The story has the elements that people are familiar with from George’s work, which they love, the twisted characters, the intrigue, the dark setting, the monsters,” the “Resident Evil” director told Reuters.

