'I'm Still Here' makes history as first Brazilian film to win best international feature

[Source: Reuters]

Brazilian movie “I’m Still Here”, set against the backdrop of the military dictatorship and recounting the true story of a mother of five whose husband disappears, made history on Sunday by earning Brazil its first Oscar in a major category.

However, the film fell short of winning best picture, which went to “Anora,” and Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres did not win the Oscar for best actress.

Adapted from the poignant 2015 memoir written by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the son of main character Eunice Paiva, “I Am Still Here” shares a family’s heart-wrenching story of loss and resilience in the face of oppression.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.