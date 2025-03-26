Hindustani Bhau moves court against Farah Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Jayram Fhatak, known as Hindustani Bhau, has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking an FIR against Bollywood director-choreographer Farah Khan over her remarks on Holi.

According to his plea, Khan made a derogatory comment about the festival during a February 2025 episode of Celebrity MasterChef. He also stated that despite filing a formal complaint, the police have not taken any action.

The incident took place on February 20, when Farah Khan allegedly referred to Holi as “a festival for the Chhapris.”

Hindustani Bhau argued that “Chhapris” is a slang term with derogatory connotations, implying a lack of culture, refinement, and status.

The plea states that Farah Khan’s remark, made on a widely viewed public platform, hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and could incite communal unrest. The comment quickly sparked media attention, with outlets like Firstpost reporting on public outrage.

Following the controversy, Vikas Fhatak filed a formal complaint with the Senior Inspector of Police at Khar Police Station on February 21, seeking an FIR against Khan.

Fhatak later escalated his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Additional Commissioner of Police, urging action against Farah Khan.

However, he claims that no action has been taken so far, and the police have yet to register an FIR.

In his petition, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan-Deshmukh, Fhatak stressed that Holi is a festival of joy and unity, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

He argued that Farah Khan’s remarks directly insulted the cultural and religious sentiments of millions of Hindus worldwide.

“The petitioner states that the remarks made by the Respondent no.5 (Khan) have not only hurt the Hindu community but also set a dangerous precedent where public figures can make derogatory statements about religious festivals without accountability. Given the Respondent no.5 influence as a celebrity, the impact of these words is magnified, potentially inciting public unrest, communal tensions, and social disharmony. Many devotees feel insulted, and this could lead to public protests, law and order issues, and unnecessary unrest in an otherwise peaceful society.”

Fhatak contends that the police’s failure to register an FIR violates the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lalita Kumari v. Government of Uttar Pradesh & Ors (2014). The judgment mandates that an FIR must be registered under Section 154 of the CrPC if the information provided indicates a cognizable offense.

The petition asserts that Fhatak’s complaint clearly discloses a cognizable offense, making it legally mandatory for the police to register an FIR.

