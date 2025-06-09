Henry Golding says playing James Bond is 'every actor's kind of nightmare'

Source: Enews

Becoming 007 might sound like a dream come true, but Henry Golding has some notes.

With a new James Bond film officially on the way — and the iconic spy role back up for grabs — the Crazy Rich Asians star admits he has some reservations about the possibility of stepping into the coveted role.

“I think that’s every actor’s kind of nightmare,” Golding told PEOPLE at the premiere of his new film, The Old Guard 2. His comments come on the heels of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve being named next director of the franchise, helming the first entry from Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Golding, the franchise’s massive legacy is a double-edged sword, because in addition to upholding the mantle, a new Bond actor is “also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise.”

He continued, “Why can’t they bring out more agents or more OOs? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn’t the restraints and the expectation.”

Golding then admitted, “Maybe I’m just a p—-. I don’t know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn’t that overhanging cultural pressure.”

