Golden Globes honor Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan in film awards

[Source: Reuters]

Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan landed Golden Globe awards on Sunday as actors competed in the first of this year’s Hollywood red-carpet celebrations leading to the Oscars.

Moore won best female actor in a musical or comedy film for her leading role in “The Substance,” the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth.

“I’m just in shock right now,” Moore said as she held her trophy on stage. “I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

A few years ago, Moore said, she thought her career might be over. When she read the script for “The Substance,” “the universe told me you are not done,” she said.

Stan was named best male actor in a film musical or comedy for “A Different Man,” a movie about a man with facial disfigurement.

“Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” Stan said. “We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it and our children.”

Zoe Saldana appeared overwhelmed when she was named best supporting film actress for playing a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug lord start a new life and transition to a woman in musical thriller “Emilia Perez.”

“My heart is full of gratitude to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film,” Saldana said on stage as she wept through her speech and thanked her co-stars and director.

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting film actor for “A Real Pain,” a dramedy about cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family’s roots.