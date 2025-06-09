Glastonbury's mystery band Patchwork were Pulp, after all

[ Source: BBC ]

Glastonbury’s worst-kept secret is out. The mystery band billed as Patchwork were, in fact, Pulp. Still, no-one was prepared to believe it until it happened.

“If Robbie Williams comes out? No, I’m leaving,” said a woman next to me in the audience, as the stage filled with random people – common people – dressed in plastic raincoats.

Then Jarvis Cocker strode onto the Pyramid Stage, receiving a hero’s welcome as he launched into Sorted for E’s & Wizz, from Pulp’s career-making 1995 album Different Class.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sorry to the people who were expecting Patchwork,” he drawled after the song ended. “Did you know it was us?”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.