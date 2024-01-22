First look at Michael Jackson biopic starring singer's nephew

[Source: 1News Entertainment]

The first image has been released from the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring the singer’s nephew.

Michael, a biopic about the late King of Pop, is scheduled to begin filing on January 22, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this month.

The film’s star, Jaafar Jackson, 27, who is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, shared a photo of himself in character as the singer on his Instagram page.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week it was announced that Juliano Krue Valdi, 9, would play a young Michael in the biopic.

The studio said Michael “will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop”.

They added, “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.

Jackson’s estate is also producing the film.

Michael is set for release on April 18, 2025.