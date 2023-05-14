Eurovision 2023: Excitement builds for Ukraine-inspired Liverpool final

[Source: Reuters]

Excitement was building in Liverpool on Saturday for the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023, a spectacular that will walk a tightrope between reflecting the situation in Ukraine and steering clear of overt politics.

The city in northern England is hosting the annual song contest on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which was not able to stage, as is customary, because of Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was barred from addressing worldwide viewers – who numbered 160 million last year – by organiser the European Broadcasting Union.

It said granting his request, which was made with “laudable intentions”, would be against the non-political nature of the event and its rules prohibiting making political statements.

Ukraine, however, is set to figure prominently from the very start, with last year’s winner Kalush Orchestra performing its track “Stefania” live in the auditorium, according to the rehearsals.

The 26 competing acts span musical styles from ballads to heavy rock to rap, starting with Austria’s Teya & Salena performing “Who The Hell is Edgar?”, a pounding track inspired by 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.