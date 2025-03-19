Entertainer Will Smith announces UK tour dates

[ Source: BBC News ]

Hollywood actor and Grammy-winning musician Will Smith is to perform in Wolverhampton as part of a UK and European tour this summer.

The Based on a True Story tour will be Smith’s first as headliner, taking in venues including Manchester, London and Cardiff in August.

The accompanying album, the artist’s first full-length offering in 20 years, is set for release on 28 March.

The 56-year-old announced the details in an Instagram post, saying: “We’re hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises.”

Smith added: “All these years, I’ve never done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!!”

The live shows will see the rapper performing songs from the forthcoming album, Based on a True Story, along with classic hits including Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Miami and Summertime.

He begins his UK leg at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 24 August, then moves on to Cardiff’s Bute Park on 25 August and Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse two days later.

He is due to appear at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 28 August and, finally, at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on 30 August.

Smith will also perform earlier in the summer at European festivals, including Mawazine in Rabat, Morroco, on 25 June.

In January, the entertainer released track Beautiful Scars, featuring rapper Big Sean, as well as a music video where they re-enacted a scene from 1999 science-fiction film The Matrix.

He has released a handful of other singles that will feature on his new album, including Tantrum, with Joyner Lucas, and Work Of Art, which was a collaboration with rapper Russ featuring his son Jaden.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on 21 March at 10:00 GMT.

