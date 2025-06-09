Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9 to release on November 27, 2026

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, the makers of Aditya Datt directorial confirmed the release date with an announcement clip on social media.

The much-awaited action romance Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, has locked its worldwide theatrical release date.

The film, produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, will arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and is expected to bring together action, romance and music in an entertaining cinematic package.

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The announcement also marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt, who previously collaborated on projects that became part of their respective journeys in the Hindi film industry.

Their coming together for Gunmaaster G9 marks a reunion nearly two decades after their earlier collaborations, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully.”

The film also marks another collaboration between Soham Rockstar Entertainment and music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya. The production house and Reshammiya have previously worked together on musical successes including Sanam Teri Kasam and Genius.