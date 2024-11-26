Elton John album on hold

[Source: BBC]

Sir Elton John has said he’s been unable to finish his new album because he still struggles with his eyesight after getting an infection in July.

He has not been able to see out of his right eye for the past four months, and his left eye is “not the greatest”, he told ABC’s Good Morning America.

When asked about the album’s status, the pop star said he did not know, that “it’s been a while since I’ve done anything,” and that he is “kind of stuck at the moment.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sir Elton said he had treatment, and “there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK”.

In November 2023, Sir Elton told the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame ceremony he had “just finished” a new album with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Sir Elton’s last studio album of new material was released in 2016.

However, his Good Morning America interview suggests the next album is still some way off being completed.

His comments come almost three months after he told fans he had been left with “only limited vision” in one eye after a “severe” infection.

It has not stopped him from making several public appearances.

He was at the premieres of his new documentary Never Too Late in Toronto and London.

In October, he joined Dua Lipa on stage at her concert at the Royal Albert Hall to perform their hit duet Cold Heart.

He was at the opening of his musical Tammy Faye on Broadway earlier this month, then on Friday he appeared at the Royal Variety Performance in London to introduce a song from another new stage show, The Devil Wears Prada.