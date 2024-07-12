Ellen DeGeneres is ‘done’ after her Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she’s ready to tap out of performing.

The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to SFGate.com.

DeGeneres let the audience in on what she’s been doing since “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ended two years ago.

Her talk show ended two years after a controversy involving former staff members, who alleged the environment on her talk show staff was toxic.

DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff in July 2020.

During her appearance in Santa Rosa, she “admitted to being harsh and said she was a very immature boss,” SFGate.com reported.

When an attendee asked if DeGeneres might be considering doing movies or Broadway, her response was not encouraging to her fans.