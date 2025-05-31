Do something new, or stay home : Clint Eastwood

[ Source: Reuters ]

Hollywood star Clint Eastwood urged fellow filmmakers to come up with new ideas as he approaches his 95th birthday this weekend, observing in a newspaper interview that the movie business is now full of remakes and franchises.

Oscar-winning director Eastwood told Austrian newspaper Kurier he planned to keep working, saying that he was still in good physical shape and hopeful that no one would have to worry about him in that regard “for a long time yet.”

Eastwood’s most recent film, legal drama “Juror#2”, came out in the United States last year and the newspaper said he was currently in the pre-production phase for another movie.

When asked for his view on the current state of the film industry, the star of movies such as “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” and “Dirty Harry”, and director of dozens of films including “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby”, said:

“I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like ‘Casablanca’ in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea,” according to the German text of the interview published on Friday.

