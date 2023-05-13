Displaced Ukrainians flock to Eurovision contest, but Zelenskyy can’t address ‘nonpolitical’ event

[Source: AP]

This weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in a city brimming with Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian food, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans: Liverpool.

The English port city that gave the world The Beatles is using the contest to offer displaced Ukrainians a taste of home —- free from war, and glittering with sequins and sparkle.

Britain is hosting the glitzy pan-continental music competition for the first time in 25 years after stepping in to hold it on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine. Organizers have vowed to make the event a celebration of Ukrainian spirit and culture.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want all life to be like this – whole life Eurovision village, and whole life Eurovision celebration,” said Daryna Borodaikevych, 29, one of more than 200,000 Ukrainians who have moved to Britain since Russia invaded its neighbor almost 15 months ago.

“Whole life united by music,” she added, echoing the motto of this year’s Eurovision competition.

The contest’s live final show at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday was planned to have a distinctly Ukrainian flavor. Co-hosted by Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, it will feature a performance by last year’s Eurovision winner, Kalush Orchestra, and other Ukrainian performers. Images of Ukraine will precede each of the 26 performances by acts representing nations from across Europe and beyond.

Sanina said Friday that she hoped “that in these dark times we bring some joy and some light to Ukrainian homes and families.”

Eurovision is Europe’s biggest musical party, and tens of thousands of music fans have flocked to Liverpool, which won a competition among U.K. cities to stand in for Ukraine. The city on the River Mersey has thrown itself into the party spirit, with many pubs and venues holding Eurovision parties.

Businesses fly blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, and a Ukrainian village inside the waterfront Eurovision fan zone dishes out borsch soup and varenyky — potato-filled dumplings — alongside lessons in Ukrainian art and history.

“We feel like (we’re) at home in Ukraine,” said Iryna Schcerbuk, 30, of Kyiv, who came from her new home in southeast England to watch Thursday’s Eurovision semifinal. “It’s a very beautiful atmosphere.”

One thing missing will be Ukraine’s leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Eurovision organizers say they turned down his request to make a video address to Saturday’s contest final. The European Broadcasting Union, a grouping of national public broadcasters that runs Eurovision, said that letting Zelenskyy participate would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

Zelenskyy’s request “to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event,” the organization said.

Zelenskyy spokesman Sergii Nykyforov denied that the president had asked to speak to the event, which will be watched by an estimated 160 million people.

“The Office of the President of Ukraine did not address the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest to offer (Zelenskyy’s) online performance during the finals or at any other stage of the contest,” Nykyforov said on Facebook.