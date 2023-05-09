Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

More than a decade ago there was speculation that “Glee” star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a “Love Story.”

Agron has now addressed it.

In a recently published interview with Rolling Stone, the actress was asked about being a supposed inspiration for Swift’s 2012 single “22” from the “Red” album as Agron appears in the liner notes.

Agron responded “Me? Oh, if only!”

“That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song,” she said. “But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

The pair hung out a bit from 2011-2012 and the publication also asked her about being “shipped,” meaning portrayed as being in a relationship by some fans and reports.

“That is so interesting. I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue,” Agron said. “That’s funny.”

CNN has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.