Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela after 10 years

[Source: BBC]

Fashion designer John Galliano has announced he is stepping down as creative director of Maison Margiela after 10 years.

In a statement on Instagram, Galliano said “today is the day is I say goodbye” to the company, adding that his “heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles”.

The 64-year-old did not announce his next job, saying only: “When the time is right, all will be revealed.”

Fashion press outlets reported on Wednesday that Galliano had been approaching the end of a five-year contract but chose not to renew.

Galliano has enjoyed a strong final year at the company, thanks to the success of his Artisanal 2024 collection.

Fashion and culture magazine Dazed said it “captured the public’s imagination with its broken marionette looks and Pat McGrath’s glassy, porcelain make-up”.

Following the collection’s debut, custom items were worn by rapper Bad Bunny, singer Ariana Grande and actress Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala.

Galliano joined Margiela as creative director in 2014, three years after leaving Dior following an accusation he had made anti-Semitic remarks in a bar.

His lawyer at the time said the comments were the result of “work-related stress and multiple addictions”.

A French court found Galliano guilty of making anti-Semitic remarks in 2011 and he was sentenced to a total of €6,000 (£4,940) in suspended fines.

His redemption journey was documented in the film High and Low: John Galliano, which was released earlier this year.

During his time at Margiela over the past decade, fashion bible Vogue said he had “taken the cult label, beloved of art and fashion insiders under incredibly private founder Martin Margiela, to new heights”.

The magazine credited Galliano with overseeing significant growth at the company, with sales increasing by 24% in 2022 and 23% in 2023.

Vogue added: “Widely revered as one of fashion’s most talented couturiers, Galliano creates a world and a story behind his clothes.”

In his exit statement, Galliano said he was “forever grateful for this safe space to create and build a new family that supports me with courage and dignity”.

He added that he felt “gratitude to my fashion family for this life-saving creative moment and the safe place we have built together”.