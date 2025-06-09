Denis Villeneuve to direct the next 'James Bond' movie

[ Source: Reuters ]

Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve will direct the next “James Bond” film, Amazon’s MGM Studios said on Wednesday, taking charge of one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic spies and longest-running movie series.

Villeneuve, the Canadian film director and writer, has earned critical acclaim for films such as “Sicario,” “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Blade Runner 2049,” and “Arrival”.

He was nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Oscars for sci-fi film “Arrival”, which starred Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, and for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Dune”, based on author Frank Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name, at the 2022 Oscars.

“I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

