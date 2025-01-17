David Lynch, director of Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, dies at 78

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

David Lynch, an influential director known for his unique and surrealistic films and TV shows including “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78.

His death was confirmed via his official Facebook page, where his family wrote:

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.”

It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

CNN has reached out to Lynch’s foundation for further comment.

Lynch’s almost-50-year cinematic career was distinguished by a series of distinctive, highly stylized films that often feature surreal situations, fragmented timelines, and supernatural elements. He was awarded the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and an honorary Oscar in 2019 for “a lifetime of artistic accomplishment.”

In 2024, Lynch announced that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after many years of smoking, and that he was largely “housebound” due to the risks of contracting Covid-19. After sharing the news, Lynch assured his supporters that he planned to keep working, writing that despite his diagnosis, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”