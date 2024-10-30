Dave Matthews band plans benefit

[Source: CNN News]

Dave Matthews Band announced on Tuesday they’re hosting an upcoming concert that will benefit victims impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The event boasts a jam-packed lineup featuring Warren Haynes Band – who hail from Asheville, North Carolina, which was significantly affected by the storms – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Goose, with special guests including Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Joe Russo, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

All net proceeds will benefit the “Soulshine” Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which supports Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery fund and several non-profits in North Carolina and Florida, the states most affected by the storms, according to Dave Matthews Band’s website.

Last month, Helene unleashed record-breaking levels of rainfall across Appalachia and western North Carolina, causing devastating flood damage. In recent weeks, the death toll has risen to over 200 people across six states.

It is the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the United States mainland in the past 50 years following Hurricane Katrina.

Less than two weeks after Helene, Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key in Florida as a Category 3 storm that brought extreme rainfall, high winds and caused widespread power outages. At least 17 people have died as a result of the storm.

Other concerts that have been announced to benefit storm victims include Tuesday’s Ben Folds show “From Wilmington, with Love,” taking place in Wilmington, NC.

The general sale for tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s “Soulshine” will begin on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.