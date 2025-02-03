Crowd goes wild as Beyoncé wins best country album for "Cowboy Carter"

[Source: CNN News]

Beyoncé has just won the Grammy Award for best country album.

The stars at Crypto.com Arena erupted into a standing ovation as she walked to the stage to accept the award recognizing her album, “Cowboy Carter.”

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” she said while accepting the historic award, presented by one Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé went on to thank country artists, her family, the collaborators on the album, her fans and God for letting her be “able to still do what I love after so many years.”

The megastar ended her speech offering advice.

“I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists,” she said. “And I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.”

Swift presented Bey the historic award, and noted her past wins in the category. She hugged Beyoncé before departing the stage.

About the album: “Cowboy Carter” is genre-defying, as it blends pop, country, R&B, zydeco and other sounds.

Last year, it topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart, marking Beyoncé’s eighth time doing so. In February of 2024, she also made history when one of the debut singles from the album, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” captured the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed reporting.