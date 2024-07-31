Charity Lawson overcomes challenges on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Charity Lawson is opening up about her time as a contestant last year on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The former “Bachelorette,” who got her start coming in fourth place on Season 27 of “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross, recently spoke about her time on the dance competition series in a conversation on the “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast.

A child and family therapist, Lawson told podcast host and former “DWTS” pro-Cheryl Burke that she was surprised the show didn’t have an on-set therapist.

Article continues after advertisement

She pushed back a bit when Burke said she found it “shocking” that Lawson had suffered from online bullying during her time competing with dance pro-Artem Chigvintsev. The two ended the season in fourth place.

Being one of the few women of color to be “The Bachelorette,” Lawson thought she was prepared to experience possible racism competing on “DWTS.”

And while she thought it would “be a piece of cake” due to her past reality TV experience, Lawson said it was “almost to the point where it was so much worse than ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’.”

Lawson got emotional and explained why she was speaking out now.