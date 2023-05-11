 Catherine Tate to announce results of UK national jury

[Source: BBC]

Actress Catherine Tate will reveal the UK jury’s favourite Eurovision acts during Saturday’s grand final.

As the official UK Eurovision Song Contest spokesperson, she will announce the UK results once the televoting window has closed.

“It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision,” the Bafta-winner said.

Article continues after advertisement

She added, jokingly: “It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

Tate is best known for her much-loved comic creations, including Joanie “Nan” Taylor, the foul-mouthed pensioner, and sultry schoolgirl Lauren Cooper, both from The Catherine Tate Show.

She also played the companion Donna Noble in Doctor Who, a role she will reprise this year for the sci-fi show’s forthcoming 60th anniversary.

She will deliver the results of the UK’s national jury live from the Liverpool Arena once phone lines close for voting on Saturday.

The BBC confirmed the news on Wednesday, leading to many people sharing jokes and memes on social media suggesting she should perform her duties in character.

The actress and comedian follows in the footsteps of previous spokespeople such as AJ Odudu, Nigella Lawson and Mel Giedroyc, as well as Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly.

When is Eurovision and who’s singing for the UK?

The Eurovision final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Later this year, Tate will star in a new BBC One comedy series called Queen of Oz.