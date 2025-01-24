Brazilians jubilant at 'I'm Still Here' historic Oscar nomination for best picture

[ Source : Reuters ]

As the long-awaited Oscar nominations were released on , Brazilians flooded social media cheering and celebrating every mention of “I’m Still Here” – a total of three.

Directed by Brazilian Walter Salles, and co-produced with France, the film picked up nominations for best picture, best international feature, and best actress, for Fernanda Torres.

The combined nomination in the two top movie categories is unprecedented for Brazil, and enhances the likelihood of a prize, according to cinema experts.

It is also the first time a Brazilian film in which actors only speak Portuguese is nominated for best picture, the Oscars’ most important award.