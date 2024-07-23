Boseman's last Tweet Supported Kamala Harris

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet before his death in 2020 was both personal and political.

On August 11, 2020, Boseman’s then-verified Twitter account featured a photo of “The Black Panther” star embracing then-Senator Kamala Harris. It was the same day President Joe Biden announced Harris would be his running mate for the White House.

The next tweet is from August 28, 2020, which announced Boseman had died after privately battling colon cancer since 2016. He was 43.

Boseman’s death was shocking to many, but not his support of Harris.

The pair are both alumni of Howard University, one of the most esteemed among the country’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Harris shared a similar photo to the one on Boseman’s account in a tribute after his death.

Following news on Sunday that President Biden would not seek a second term and his endorsement of Harris, Boseman’s 2020 tweet began recirculating on social media.

The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts was named in honour of the late actor by Howard University in 2021.