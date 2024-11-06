'Blown away': Liam Gallagher hints at new Oasis record

Oasis fans could be treated to a new album to coincide with the band's 2025 world tour. (AP PHOTO)

Liam Gallagher is “blown away” by music his brother Noel has written for a possible new Oasis album.

The Britpop icons are reuniting for long-awaited gigs around the world, including Australia, in 2025 and Liam has teased on social media that the rockers could release their first studio record since Dig Out Your Soul in 2008.

One fan asked on social media platform X: “What do you think of Noel’s new songs he’s written for Oasis?”

Article continues after advertisement

The 52-year-old musician replied: “Blown away.”

The younger Gallagher brother is known for his blunt interactions with fans on the platform and hinted in September that he and Noel had recorded new songs ahead of the reunion.

“Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???” one fan asked.

Liam responded: “Yep it’s already finished.”

The Live Forever rocker heightened expectations further by replying to a question asking if the record was “up in the air” by stating: “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air.”

Oasis has not officially confirmed if the band will be releasing a new album despite the online hints.

However, Liam Gallagher previously denied a documentary about the Oasis reunion is in the works after reports that major studios were embroiled in a fierce bidding war for the rights to the film.

“We’re not doing 1 I’m not gonna be in it anyway I’m doing the gigs there’s been enough said about this band it’s time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping(sic),” he replied to a fan’s inquiry on X.

The Gallagher brothers are also not planning to do any joint interviews before the Oasis Live ’25 Tour that begins in Wales on July 4.

The Australian leg kicks off in Melbourne on October 31.