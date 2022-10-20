Black Adam Reviews Praise Dwayne Johnson... And Criticize Everything Else

[Source: CBR]

The reviews for Black Adam are in and the critics don’t think the DC Extended Universe blockbuster will be changing any hierarchies of power.

Dwayne Johnson’s long-in-development superhero movie is finally here and while some reviewers have praised the adventure as a breath of fresh air for Warner Bros.

Discovery’s beleaguered DCEU, many aren’t sold on Black Adam.

CBR’s own Gregg Katzman notes that while he expects the movie to satisfy fans, he was also aware that critics would likely be unimpressed. “For critics, some things will stand out: an uncompelling villain, a mostly formulaic story, and an all-too-familiar third act. Most audiences, however, will likely enjoy Black Adam as pure popcorn entertainment,” Katzman wrote. Despite these points, he also praises Johnson in the leading role, noting that he brings “just enough motion and empathy into the character” and works well alongside Justice Society of America standouts Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Other critics weren’t as phased by Black Adam, as many insist that the movie is another disappointing installment in the DCEU franchise.

Writing for Rolling Stone, David Fear similarly praised Johnson’s performance but lamented the movie’s underdeveloped supporting characters, clashing tone, and at times, incoherent writing. These sentiments were shared by IndieWire’s David Ehrlich who describes Black Adam as a safe, predictable superhero story that doesn’t do enough with its edgy protagonist.

In contrast, Hollywood Reporter critic John Defore was more generous, specifying that Johnson’s DCEU debut does an effective job of setting up future chapters but could leave audiences unfamiliar with the source material high a dry with a sparse script.

Ahead of the film’s global premiere, Black Adam’s Rotten Tomatoes score is an indication of many other reviewers’ thoughts.

At the time of writing, it currently holds a score critics score of 55%, one of the DCEU’s weakest to date.

Black Adam chronicles the origin story of the titular antihero, who is blessed with god-like abilities before being imprisoned for thousands of years.

When Teth Adam is released and begins dispensing his own brutal brand of justice, the world begins to take notice, ultimately prompting the Justice Society of America to intervene.

Beyond the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smash, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Viola Davis, reprising her as Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad.