Bigg Boss 18: Channel drops new promo; sparks excitement about Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty recently joined the contestants and host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 for promoting their film Singham Again.

Amid the many star-studded cameos and extended special appearances in Singham Again, the crossover of the Dabangg and Singham franchise is what audiences are super-thrilled about.

After much speculation about whether the special appearance of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey has been retained or not in the film, we finally hear that the audiences will definitely witness Chulbul and Singham coming together, as per recent reports.

Meanwhile, we saw a glimpse of this cop energy when the latter came to promote the Rohit Shetty film on the sets of Bigg Boss 18.

While the recent Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan going over and condemning some contestants over last week’s incidents, the episode also featured some interesting surprises including the arrival of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

The channel dropped a promo on Saturday sparking much excitement among fans who can’t wait to see Chulbul and Singham collaborate. In the promo, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-stars show off their starry presence on camera, as Rohit directs them on camera. Audiences, who came across the clip, have showcased their excitement in the comment and have also referred to the ongoing reports about Khan’s special appearance in Singham Again.

A user said, “Can’t wait Chulbul & Singham in one frame”, whereas another one added, “Cameo confirm”.

Meanwhile, another promo of some on the sets kind of fun has been unveiled recently.

On Saturday, the makers posted another video where Rohit Shetty is seen playing an interesting game with contestants where they are asked to respond with a ‘yes’ for every question. If not, they will be punished.

Speaking of Singham Again, the film marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and is the third film of the cop-action franchise, and the fifth film in the ambitious Rohit Shetty copverse.

The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady, Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist along with Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is slated to release on November 1.

As for Bigg Boss 18, the reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm on Colors.