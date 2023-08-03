Barbie postponed in Middle East amid potential ban

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been postponed in the Middle East and a potential ban is looming allegedly due to LGBTQIA+-related narration and dialogue.

Barbie has crossed Rs. 34.85 crores in India.

As per sources, Variety reports, “Warner Bros. has been trying to work out edits requested by censors related to alleged LGBTQ-related narration and dialogue in Barbie. These requested cuts do not seem likely to be approved by the studio. Therefore it’s likely, though not certain, that Barbie will not be released in at least some Middle East territories, including in Saudi Arabia, which is the region’s top market, as well as possibly other territories including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt.”

Barbie has a total of 11 Barbies and 5 Kens including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon and more.

Greta Gerwig directed film, from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach is based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters nationwide on July 19, 2023.