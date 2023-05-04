Backstreet Boys arrive in India for their Mumbai show tomorrow

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

One of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, has arrived in India for the two shows of their DNA World Tour in May 2023.

For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5, 2023.

On Wednesday morning, Backstreet Boys arrived in Mumbai and were greeted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson were seen waving at the crowd at the airport. The band is back in India after 13 years, answering the prayers of its massive fan base in the country.

The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, comes on the back of the boy-band favourite’s tenth studio album DNA. AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.