Ayushmann Khurrana shares excitement on Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to headline Thama, his first-ever Diwali release, and the actor is calling it the biggest release of his career.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and directed by Munjya helmer Aditya Sarpotdar, is scheduled to hit theatres during the coveted Diwali 2025 window.

Traditionally dominated by Bollywood’s biggest names and large-scale spectacles, the Diwali release slot is considered prime real estate for filmmakers aiming to deliver blockbuster experiences.

For Ayushmann, this marks a major milestone. “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I’m a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali!

We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases,” Ayushmann shared.

Speaking about Thama, he added, “So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama.

It is the biggest release of my career and I’m really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with this one.

The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal.”

The actor also praised the team’s effort behind the project.

“I’m giving my everything for Thama and I can see my producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the entire team put in every drop of their energy to make this film a truly incredible big screen experience that will be memorable for everyone.”

The film will see Ayushmann Khurrana share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, making it one of the most anticipated fresh pairings of 2025.

As the countdown to Diwali 2025 begins, Thama is already generating buzz as a festive entertainer to watch out for.

