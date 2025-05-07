Attenborough film on ocean's resilience attracts King Charles to premiere

[ Source: Reuters ]

British naturalist David Attenborough says there is hope for the future of the planet’s oceans despite the scale of their damage in his new film which premiered on Tuesday evening with King Charles in attendance.

In his latest work “Ocean”, Attenborough, one of the world’s best-known nature broadcasters and filmmakers whose work spans seven decades, charts the challenges faced by the seas over his lifetime, from destructive industrial fishing practices to mass coral reef bleaching.

“After almost 100 years on the planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea,” he says in a trailer of the movie.

Its full release in cinemas on Thursday coincides with Attenborough’s 99th birthday.

“When David Attenborough started there were two TV channels and everybody knew him as the voice of nature. Now there are hundreds of channels, social media but yet he is still the voice for nature,” Enric Sala, an executive producer of the film and National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, said in an interview.

Tuesday’s evening premiere in London, which was also attended by other guests including former U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and actress and model Cara Delevingne, followed a daytime screening for students and teachers which was also watched by Prince William, although he did not speak at the event.

