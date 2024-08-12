Arijit Singh tops Spotify as most-followed musician, surpassing Taylor Swift

[Source: xperttimes]

Indian singer Arijit Singh has made a big milestone by turning into the most-followed artist on Spotify, surpassing American celebrity Taylor Swift.

This achievement marks a notable shift within the aggressive panorama of streaming music, the place Singh has constantly been a robust contender.

The battle between Arijit Singh and Taylor Swift for the title of the most-followed artist has been intense. Each artists have been neck and neck for some time, with their follower counts incessantly altering.

Not too long ago, Singh edged out Swift with a present complete of 117.2 million followers, surpassing Swift, who has 117.18 million followers. Regardless of this, Swift stays forward when it comes to month-to-month listeners, showcasing her robust streaming presence.

British singer Ed Sheeran ranks third with 115.01 million followers, demonstrating his enduring recognition within the world music scene.

Following him are Ariana Grande with 98 million followers and Billie Eilish with 96 million followers, rounding out the highest 5 most-followed artists on Spotify. This positioning highlights the dominance of those artists within the streaming world and their substantial fan bases.

Singh’s rise to the highest is a exceptional achievement, particularly contemplating the aggressive nature of the music trade.

Final August, Singh briefly surpassed Swift to grow to be the most-followed artist, solely to be overtaken by her shortly thereafter.

This time, Singh’s place because the chief is a testomony to his widespread enchantment and the loyalty of his followers. His success on Spotify is a big milestone for Indian music on a world stage.

Along with his present achievement, Singh made headlines final 12 months as the primary Indian artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify.

His success underscores the rising world recognition of Indian artists within the music trade.

Alongside Singh, A R Rahman is one other outstanding Indian artist making waves on the platform, holding a spot within the high 20 with 49 million followers.

Singh’s achievement is a proud second for Indian music and a mirrored image of his distinctive expertise and world enchantment.

Because the streaming trade continues to evolve, Singh’s place because the most-followed artist on Spotify highlights his affect and the rising worldwide attain of Indian artists.