Alicia Keys reimagines iconic hit for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel

[Source: AP Entertainment]

At the famous Abbey Road Studios in London to present a special selection of songs recorded in spatial audio for Apple Music, Alicia Keys revealed another upcoming project: a reimagining of an iconic hit for Netflix’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel.

The song from 2003′s “The Diary of Alicia Keys” will feature in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premieres May 4, and Keys is shooting the accompanying video in London this week. The new version will also be out on spatial, “if you can imagine 90 pieces swirling around you” Keys said.

Spatial audio allows the listener to experience a theatre-like surround sound; Keys took the original raw files from her songs to re-record and remix. She will release eight spatial audio albums on April 28 on Apple Music.

In an interview with the AP after the event, the 15-time Grammy award-winning singer shared her experience listening back.

While Keys embraces the latest technology, when she thinks back to early memories of consuming music, it’s vinyl that holds the biggest place in her heart.

And as well as enjoying discovering her mother’s vinyl collection, she also remembers one specific cassette that inspired her.

When it comes to young people today, Keys feels they are listening to an even wider variety of music than she did.

As part of her world tour, Keys has just announced some May dates for Latin America, a region in which she hasn’t been able to fully make her mark.