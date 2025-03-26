Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 to also feature Regina Cassandra in a crucial role

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Yesterday, the action-packed trailer of Sunny Deol’s Jaat was unveiled in a grand way.

The promo featured a glimpse of Regina Cassandra. Meanwhile, another asset that dropped yesterday was that of Kesari Chapter 2.

Though the makers have revealed that it stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Bollywood Hungama has revealed that this film has another important member in its cast – Regina Cassandra.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “She has been kept under wraps by the makers but her character is quite crucial to the narrative. She plays the wife of C Sankaran Nair, the protagonist which is essayed by Akshay Kumar.”

The teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 established the world and introduced C Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are expected to be unveiled in the trailer. It remains to be seen if Regina Cassandra will make it to the trailer or will the audience directly get to see her when they venture out to see the film on April 18.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and tells the story of a renowned lawyer and freedom fighter who took on the British Raj in his relentless pursuit of justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims.

The film is inspired by the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Leo Media Collective.

This film will be Regina Cassandra’s third release of 2025. Her first release of the year was the Telugu biggie Vidaamuyarchi, co-starring Ajith Kumar. Jaat, on the other hand, also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Saiyami Kher.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, it’ll arrive in cinemas on April 10, that is, a week before Kesari Chapter 2.

There were reports last year that Kesari Chapter 2 has been titled Shankara.

It was initially supposed to be released on March 14, to coincide with Holi.

Earlier this year, it was pushed to April 18.

