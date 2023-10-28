Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri’s next for Rohit Shetty titled Psycho

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Recently, it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri are teaming up for the first time on an action thriller produced by Rohit Shetty.

The development was later confirmed by Mohit Suri on his Instagram. Bollywood Hungama has exclusive details on the project.

According to sources close to the development, the film will go on floors in 2024 and will be an action thriller in a space that none can anticipate.

According to a source close to the development, the film has been titled Psycho with Khiladi in the titular role. “It’s a thriller in the space of cinema that Mohit Suri makes and will star Akshay Kumar in a role like never before. He will be playing a Psycho character in the film,” a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will go on floors in the first half of 2024 with a start-to-finish 40-day schedule. “Much like all Akshay Kumar films, this one too will be shot in a quick marathon schedule. The prep work will begin shortly. It’s a script that Rohit loves and wants it to be the first from his banner that’s not helmed by him. Everyone is excited to take the film on floors,” the source further added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently shot his 5-day cameo for the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. He is now in the U.K shooting for Khel Khel Mein with Mudassar Aziz.