Accuser tells a trial that actor Gérard Depardieu groped her bottom and breasts on film set

[Source: AP]

A woman accusing French actor Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault told a landmark trial in Paris on Wednesday that he groped her buttocks and her breasts several times on a film set.

Three other accusers told the court they suffered similar gestures in separate incidents.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”). He denies any sexual assault.

The third day of the trial focused on the testimony of the younger plaintiff, who detailed three separate incidents. She said Depardieu first groped her bottom when she was alone with him for a brief moment as they were heading towards the film set.

“Out of the blue, he put his hand on my butt,” she said, adding she said nothing because she was “under shock” and “petrified.”

In a second incident, she said Depardieu suddenly put both his hands on her breasts: “I said ‘No.’ I was scared.” She also described telling Depardieu “no” during a third similar incident.

The plaintiff said she reported the issue to her direct manager, who then alerted others in charge of the film production, prompting anger from the actor.

She said she then “minimized” the issue because she wanted to continue to do her job, adding she aimed at “handling it on her own, be strong.”

She later decided to file a formal complaint out of solidarity with the other plaintiff and because, she said, “I want people to hear the truth.”

Depardieu repeatedly denied the allegations on Wednesday in court, saying: “I’m not like that.”

“I think that maybe, I don’t know, she was wary because of my reputation of being vulgar, crude, rude,” Depardieu said. “But I’m not only that. I still respect people.”

The actor also told the court that he is almost always accompanied by aides on the film set, including his body guard, and suggested that he would rarely find himself alone with a film worker.

The trial continues Thursday, with the verdict expected at a later date.

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted.

