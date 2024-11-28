A modern hero: Moana 2

[Source: CNN News]

The main character in “Moana 2” can walk on water and move oceans, but is she a princess?

Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana in both the 2016 original animated film and new the sequel, said she’s more than that.

The actress, now 24, was 14 when she was first cast as the character. Moana’s journey in the new movie, Cravalho told People, marks the first time “in Disney history that a Disney princess has been allowed to age.”

Cravalho costars with Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House and Alan Tudyk in the sequel.

“Moana 2” pulled in $13.8 million in preview screenings, according to Variety, making it the biggest preview opening to date for Disney Animation.