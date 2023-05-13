A Minute With: Jennifer Lopez and 'The Mother' team on 'badass' moms

[Source: Reuters]

Jennifer Lopez brings the action in new film “The Mother”, playing an assassin who comes out of hiding in the remote wilderness to protect the daughter she was forced to leave as a newborn baby from vengeful criminals.

The Netflix movie, which begins streaming on Friday, features plenty of high speed car and motorbike chases, fight scenes and gruelling training for Lopez’s character, simply called ‘The Mother’.

In an interview with Reuters, Lopez, co-stars Lucy Paez and Omari Hardwick, who play her daughter and an FBI agent respectively, and director Niki Caro spoke about the film’s themes and mixing action and emotion.

Article continues after advertisement

Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: What is the film’s main theme?

Paez: “I would say the relationship of a mother and a daughter and how she’d protect her child.”

Lopez: “How she would do anything to protect her child. I also think … there’s an underlying theme of what it is to be a mother and what the idea of the perfect mom is and how that really doesn’t exist.”