Young fisherman sets big plan in Raviravi

In a tale of perseverance and ambition, a 23-year-old from Ba is determined to turn his fish-selling venture into a full-fledged seafood shop in Raviravi along the Kings Highway.

Razil Ali, who embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2017 with a five-year plan, faced setbacks due to the pandemic but remains resolute in achieving his dreams.

Ali says his passion for fishing traces back to his childhood, inspired by his father and uncles who were seasoned fishermen.

He stresses he also wants to change people’s mindset.

“So I want to bring this business in a professional way. Because some of the people, they think this business is low rate of business. And I just want to prove them wrong.”

Undeterred by the challenges posed by the global crisis back in 2019, Ali says he is now focused on realizing his long-cherished goal.

“So we want every town to have one shop. Like seafood and the restaurants, maybe next year some people will have seafood restaurants here. Our plan is to build one seafood restaurant here. So already bought a land here.”

Ali adds they used to supply many hotels with seafood but after the pandemic things changed.

Together with his friends, they own a few fishing boats and divers who go out daily.