Yoshida to head Australia Fiji Business Council

The Australia Fiji Business Council has elected Zane Yoshida, Founder of The Calmer Co as its 15th President.

His appointment, effective immediately, was confirmed at the Council’s 38th Annual General Meeting last Thursday.

Yoshida has been an executive committee member of the Council since 2019 and has served as Vice-President since 2022.

As President, he will lead efforts to strengthen trade, investment, and cultural ties between Australia and Fiji.

The Council says his extensive experience will play a key role in fostering collaborations and identifying new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Speaking on his election, Zane says this position represents a wonderful opportunity to enhance the business connections between the two nations.

He says he looks forward to working closely with Council members to support sustainable growth and to promote the attractiveness of both Australia and Fiji as dynamic business destinations.

Zane paid tribute to his predecessor, Allison Haworth West, Executive Chair of Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, who served as President for five years.

At the Annual General Meeting, Emma Low, Managing Director Pacific at Westpac Banking Corporation; Greg Ingram, Managing Director of FNE Communications; and David Gibson, Managing Director of Gibson Freight, were elected as Vice-Presidents, with David Gibson also taking on the role of Treasurer.

Other appointments to the Executive Committee include Philip Bird of Marine and Civil Maintenance Pty Ltd, Jeremy Grennell of Pacific Trade Invest, and Vosawale Toganivalu-Tamani of ANZ Banking Pacific. They join existing Executive Committee members Allison Haworth West, Steve Hillyard, Chanh Lovan, Dakshesh Patel, and Sam Raciti, forming a strong leadership team to drive the Council’s vision forward.

The AFBC, an independent association of businesses based in Australia with interests in Fiji, has been the peak body for business relations between the two nations since its establishment in 1986.

Its mission is to provide a platform where the private sector can engage with both the Australian and Fijian governments at the highest political and policy levels to address trade and investment challenges.