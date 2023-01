Volvo Cars. [Source: Reuters]

Sweden-based Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said.

The vehicles being recalled are of the 2023 year model of C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90 models, the spokesperson said.