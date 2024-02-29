Vodafone commits to economic empowerment

Vodafone Head Office [File Photo]

Vodafone Fiji’s commitment to economic empowerment aligns with its ongoing efforts to support and uplift its customers, showcasing its dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

According to Sponsorship Manager, Adriu Vakarau, the telecommunications company is dedicated to assisting locals in running small projects that benefit the community including women’s clubs.

Vakarau emphasizes the importance of supporting customers, stating that it remains a top priority for the company.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have developed their own businesses. For example, the poultry business has generated some income for them, as have canteens and those who are weaving mats. So these are the empowerments that we give to the communities.”

Vakarau is optimistic that the winner of their recent promotion will utilize the grand prize for economic empowerment effectively.

Promotion winner Gabrieli Josua expresses gratitude for the grand prize, stating that it will significantly help him reach his financial goals.

“Right now, I’m trying to plant a lot of breadfruit trees, breadfruit trees, and I have to look for the suckers everywhere throughout Taveuni because I know I have to plant more than 1,000 breadfruit trees. Five years’ time I’ll be a millionaire, five years’ time and this vehicle here will help me reach my target.”

Vodafone Fiji today officially handed over a brand new Toyota Hilux to the Deleni Villager from Taveuni, who won its Pacific Games text and win promotion.