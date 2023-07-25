Vodafone announces new appointments

[ Source : Supplied ]

Fareen Saheb has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Salman Khan as the new Chief Commercial Officer for Vodafone Fiji.

The announcement has been made by Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Elenoa Biukoto.

Fareen has a good record in financial management and brings a wealth of experience spanning over 18 years to strengthen Vodafone’s leadership team further.

Biukoto says that as the new CFO, Fareen will lead Vodafone Fiji’s financial operations and play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s financial strategies.

She will collaborate closely with the executive team to reinforce Vodafone’s position as a leading Telco while exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Biukoto also congratulated the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, who will play a vital role in advancing Vodafone Fiji’s commercial objectives and fostering strategic partnerships.

Khan holds a Master of Information Systems from the University of the South Pacific, with certifications including Cisco Certified Network.

The Chief Executive adds that the new appointments reflect Vodafone Fiji’s commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting diversity within its leadership team.