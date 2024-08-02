Tower insurance engages USP students

[Source: Supplied]

Tower Insurance has noted strong interest from young women at the University of the South Pacific during their open day.

Tower Suva Hub Co-Chair Jajeena Bhan says as a business they are focused on channeling diverse voices into financial.

The open day was also a chance for students to talk to staff about the Tower Vunilagi Scholarship.

The Tower Vunilagi Scholarship was launched in June as part of a year of celebrations, commemorating 150 years of operation in Fiji for the insurer. It covers a full year of tuition fees for three USP students in their final year of bachelor’s degree study.

Successful applicants will also complete paid internships and graduate from USP with the opportunity to accept a permanent role at Tower.

Bhan says they are impressed with the caliber of entries and cannot wait to share more information about the winners, once they have gone through the selection process.