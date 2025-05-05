Tourism super week to feature ‘sustainability expo’

As global travellers increasingly seek eco-friendly and wellness-focused experiences, Fiji’s tourism industry is taking meaningful steps to embrace sustainability as a core responsibility.

The upcoming 2025 Tourism Super Week, set to take place in Nadi from today until Friday, will feature a ‘Sustainability Expo,’ aimed at encouraging environmentally responsible practices and opportunities across the sector.

Supported by Tourism Fiji and the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility, the event will bring together sustainability-focused businesses and organisations specialising in renewable energy, waste management, sustainable transport and climate resilience solutions.

The expo will provide tourism operators, resort owners, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to explore practical strategies that improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

This will support tourism stakeholders to tap into a consumer segment increasingly focused on sustainable travel.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says Fiji’s natural beauty is the foundation of our tourism industry, and safeguarding it through sustainable practices is essential.

Hill says sustainability is not just about environmental and social responsibility. It is also about ensuring the long-term success of businesses.

He adds that Sustainability Expo provides a valuable opportunity for tourism stakeholders to connect with leading experts and explore innovative solutions that can enhance their operations while contributing to a more sustainable future for Fiji.

