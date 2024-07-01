Tourism sector poised for growth

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says the tourism sector is experiencing a significant boost.

This as several new hotel projects and ongoing constructions is poised to contribute to an investment surge of at least $2 billion.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has been allocated of $68.8 million in the 2024/2025 national budget including Tourism Fiji grant of $44 million and $13.6 million for the Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu.

Hill says that the funds will be deployed in key markets.

“The money that we have been allocated, we will spend that in key markets like America and Australia to support those new markets coming in. So from our perspective, you know, we’re expecting a really big year for tourism, and also with the departure tax, you know, we really sort of pushed for the departure tax to be slowly rolled back to the 2019 level So we’re really appreciative that the government listened to that and that they’ll take some time before it gets to that level.”

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka also adds that the increase in the tourism budget is a clear indication of the coalition government’s support for the sector.

“As you know, we won a million visitors this year, and so far, the performance today is way ahead of last year, a record year. That’s on marketing. We need to market, and the resources are there for tourism in Fiji.”

There are also plans to set up a Pilot Tourism MSME fund that will provide assistance up to $15,000 to rural communities to assist in creating an enabling environment for investment, decent employment and sustainable tourism activities.