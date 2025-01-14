Tourism operators urged to apply for fund

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is urging interested individuals to apply for the Pilot Tourism Micro and Small Enterprise Fund.

The initiative aims to empower Micro and Small Enterprises in tourism – supported by a $400,000 allocation in the 2024-25 financial year.

The Fund is the first of its kind for the Tourism Ministry.

Through access to finance, the Pilot seeks to help businesses enhance products and services – adding to experiential tourism in Fiji.

Under the Pilot, Micro businesses can apply up to $15,000 whilst Small businesses may apply for up to $25,000.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be Fijian citizens of 18 years of age and above with an existing registered business in operation for two years.

They must also be majority Fijian-owned, engaged in tourism where the majority share of revenue comes from the tourism sector; and be able to meet the one-third project cost.