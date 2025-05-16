Tourism Fiji seeks budget boost

Tourism Fiji is seeking a budget boost to stay ahead in the increasingly competitive global travel market.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says with rival destinations investing heavily in marketing, Fiji risks losing ground without increased funding.

“From our perspective we want to keep the request in line with the expectations of visitors coming in but of course as we have seen we have those pressures around the world, a lot of competitors in our space are competing and they are really well funded so we have to keep our foot down in order for us to keep attracting tourists to Fiji.”

Tourism Fiji currently receives around $35 million, but Hill says a modest increase is crucial.

He says this is especially as key markets like North America require significant spending in US dollars.

He adds any extra investment must align with projected tourism revenue.

