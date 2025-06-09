Suva to become Pacific's top logistics hub: Rabuka

Bird's-eye view of the Suva Harbor.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reiterated Fiji’s goal to become the premier transshipment and logistics hub for the Pacific.

He recently discussed this vision with Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Fiji, Mary Seet-Cheng.

Rabuka emphasized that Fiji’s strategic location naturally positions it as a gateway between Pacific Island countries and the rest of the world.

Article continues after advertisement

To achieve this, the government plans to build a “super port” facility in Suva, a significant infrastructure project designed to boost Fiji’s regional standing.

The Prime Minister also provided updates on the broader redevelopment of Fiji’s aging port infrastructure, which has seen little change in 30 to 40 years.

This plan includes upgrading terminals, creating an adjacent industrial zone, and reclaiming land for a modern container port to enhance trade and economic resilience.

Additionally, Rabuka highlighted the development of a shipbuilding and repair facility in Lautoka, in partnership with Australia.

This facility will serve as a regional hub for maintaining and repairing patrol boats for Fiji and other Pacific Island nations.

He also noted Fiji and Singapore’s shared commitment to multilateral efforts against climate change and building resilience, calling climate change an “existential threat” to both nations.

Rabuka looks forward to continued partnership with Singapore on ocean governance, environmental protection, and marine resource conservation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.