Sugar ministry assists female cane farmers

The Sugar Ministry is working to provide more opportunities for female farmers.

This was highlighted by the Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh in parliament while debating for the for the review report of the Ministry of Sugar 2016 to 2020.

Singh says through their new farmers program, they have been assisting female individuals who wishes to pursue cane farming.

So far, the minister states that they have assisted 61 registered and active female cane growers in the country.

Singh acknowledged some highly successful female cane growers who are producing more than 300 tons of cane and defying stereotypes.

The Sugar ministry has also sent four female farmers to India to receive training for their capacity building.